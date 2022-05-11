MATCHDAY: Tottenham hosts Arsenal; Madrid plays in Spain

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
SPAIN
Spanish league champion Real Madrid is back at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium for a match against second-to-last-place Levante. Madrid already has its focus on the May 28 Champions League final against Liverpool, and coach Carlo Ancelotti said he will continue to rotate his squad to try to have all of his players peaking at the European final in Paris. Levante remains alive in the fight against relegation in the Spanish league, sitting six points from safety with three games left. Sixth-place Real Sociedad and seventh-place Villarreal are still fighting for the final European places. Sociedad hosts Cádiz, which is three points outside of the relegation zone, while Villarreal is at mid-table Rayo Vallecano.
