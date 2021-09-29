Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo is unfazed by recent criticism and only concentrating on getting his team to bounce back from its current slump. Things have changed quickly for the Portuguese coach He won his first three Premier League games in charge, but three straight losses have put him under pressure. The manner of the performances in 3-0 losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea were concerning, but the way Spurs sank to a dismal 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday has had the alarm bells ringing. Tottenham opened the Europa Conference League with a 2-2 draw at Rennes and next face FC Mura from Slovenia. “I’m not worried about the judgements,” Nuno said. “What I’m worried about is how we can play better. How can we play better? The judgement, and the criticism, and the opinion and all of that is all part of it. And we have to deal with that. That doesn’t interfere with the way we work, it can only distract us. I’m very simple, telling you my focus is how can we improve, how can we improve.”