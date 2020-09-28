SPAIN
League leader Real Betis visits Getafe looking to rebound from a late loss to Real Madrid, a result that halted its two-game winning streak to start the season under new coach Manuel Pellegrini. Unbeaten Real Sociedad goes for its second victory in a row when it hosts Valencia, which is winless in its last two matches.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
In the second legs of the playoff round, Dynamo Kiev takes a 2-1 lead into its home game against Gent while Olympiakos protects a 2-0 advantage when it visits Omonia Nicosia. Ferencvaros and Molde are tied at 3-3 ahead of the return match in Hungary.
