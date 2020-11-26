Tottenham will be without Toby Alderweireld for the match against Bulgarian team Ludogorets, though the adductor injury sustained by the Belgium defender at the weekend is not as bad as first feared. “He will have time to be out, but not like a month which was immediately what we thought. I would say between two and four weeks,” Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said. “It’s bad news, he was playing his best football.” A slew of Ludogorets players tested positive for the coronavirus this month but Mourinho insisted the game was in no danger of being canceled. “Of the team that comes, I believe only two players who played against us (in Tottenham’s 3-1 win three weeks ago) are not playing. Apart from that, the other nine are in the list and ready to play.” Tottenham is on six points along with Royal Antwerp and LASK in Group J. Ludogorets has no points.