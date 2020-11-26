RANGERS-BENFICA
An outbreak of COVID-19 in the Benfica camp has led coach Jorge Jesus to call up five youngsters for the trip to Scotland to play Rangers. Darwin Nunez, who scored Benfica’s last-gasp equalizer in the 3-3 draw between the teams in their first meeting this month, along with midfielders Adel Taarabt and Julian Weigl are among those being quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus. To make matters worse, Andre Almeida, Pedrinho, Jean-Clair Todibo and Nuno Tavares are all out injured for the Portuguese team while former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi is suspended. Benfica and Rangers have seven points, four more than third-place Lech Poznan in Group D.
AZ ALKMAAR-REAL SOCIEDAD
Real Sociedad will be without playmaker David Silva for the match against AZ Alkmaar. The former Spain and Manchester City player is nursing a muscle injury in his left leg. The teams are level on six points each in Group F. Napoli, which is mourning the death of Diego Maradona, is also on six points ahead of its home match against last-place Rijeka, which has zero points after three matches. Sociedad is in great form in Spain, leading the league standings with 23 points from 10 matches and having won the last six in a row.
