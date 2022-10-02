MATCHDAY: Troubled Leicester hosts Forest; Udinese at Verona

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knows the “heat is on” ahead of the visit of 19th-place Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Winless in the top flight this season, Leicester is the only team below Forest. Rodgers, a former Liverpool and Celtic manager, is aware of the growing anxiety at the King Power Stadium but says he relishes the challenge. “I’m really looking forward to it because I know the heat is on,” Rodgers said. “Everyone is looking at us and that’s what you want, you want to go and perform.” Rodgers backed Danny Ward following the goalkeeper’s rocky start after he replaced Kasper Schmeichel. Forest will assess Morgan Gibbs-White (foot) and Scott McKenna (knee) ahead of the game.