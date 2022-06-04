MATCHDAY: Ukraine or Wales to World Cup; Spain in Prague

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:
NATIONS LEAGUE
After conceding a late equalizer in its opener to Portugal, Spain travels to Prague facing a must-win situation in its bid to return to the Nations League final that it lost last year. The Czech Republic leads Group 2 of League A with three points after beating Switzerland 2-1 on Thursday, while Portugal and Spain have one point after drawing 1-1 in Seville. Portugal will host the last-placed Swiss in Lisbon in a strong position to take advantage of either another slip by Spain or a Spanish win over the Czechs that could let them move into first place. Cristiano Ronaldo played only the final half hour against Spain on Thursday. International soccer’s all-time leading scorer could be back in Fernando Santos’ lineup against Switzerland, but the coach said he will make “tweaks” only to his starting 11. The winners of the four groups of the Nations League top tier advance to the final-four finale.
