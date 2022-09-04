MATCHDAY: Unbeaten Atalanta at last-place Monza in Serie A

Unbeaten Atalanta visits last-place Monza knowing that a win will take it top of Serie A. Atalanta has won three of its four matches and only dropped points in a 1-1 draw against AC Milan. Monza, which is owned by former Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi, is still searching for it first point in its first-ever season in Serie A. Serie B champion Lecce is looking for its first win after picking up its first points in two straight draws – including an impressive 1-1 result at Napoli last time out – and it visits Torino. Empoli has managed three straight draws after opening the season with a loss and it travels to Salernitana, whose only defeat was in the opening round against Roma.