MATCHDAY: Unbeaten Atalanta at last-place Monza in Serie A

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:
SPAIN
Valladolid will go for its first win of the season in the Spanish league when it hosts Almería in a match between promoted clubs. The team owned by former Brazil great Ronaldo is back in the first division after a one-year absence, while the Saudi-owned Almería had been in the second tier for seven seasons. Valladolid is coming off a 4-0 loss at Barcelona, its second defeat in three matches. Almería beat Sevilla last weekend after opening with a loss to Real Madrid at home and a draw at Elche.
___
