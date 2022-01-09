SPAIN
Espanyol defends a seven-game unbeaten streak at home in the Spanish league when it hosts relegation-threatened Elche. Espanyol’s last home loss in the league was against defending champion Atlético Madrid in September. It has six wins and a draw since then at its RCDE Stadium. Elche, meanwhile, hasn’t won in its last eight away games in the league, with two losses and six draws. Espanyol is midtable, while Elche is in the relegation zone.
ITALY
Fiorentina visits Torino in the first match of 2022 for both clubs. Torino was blocked by local health authorities from playing against Atalanta in the previous round after six players and two staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus. Likewise, Fiorentina was supposed to face Udinese, which was also blocked from action due to numerous positives. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday but then postponed by a day to allow Torino’s players more time to recover. Fiorentina was one of the revelations of the first half of the season and has been active in the current transfer market, signing winger Jonathan Ikoné from French champion Lille and Krzysztof Piątek on loan from Hertha Berlin as a backup to Dušan Vlahović, Serie A’s top scorer with 16 goals.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports