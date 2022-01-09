Manchester United will look to bounce back from a demoralizing loss in the Premier League when it hosts Aston Villa in an FA Cup third-round match. United was beaten 1-0 by Wolverhampton last week for a first loss under Ralf Rangnick that exposed problems in the squad that were apparent under his predecessor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “I’ve obviously seen a lot of criticism and a lot of (it) is absolutely justified,” United captain Harry Maguire said. Villa looks to be on the up under recently hired coach Steven Gerrard, whose Liverpool connections as a player should guarantee him a hostile reception at Old Trafford. A signal of Villa’s rise to prominence is its ability to attract Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona on loan until the end of the season. Coutinho, who played alongside Gerrard at Liverpool, could make his debut.