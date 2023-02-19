MATCHDAY: Valencia and Cremonese try to end poor streaks

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:
ITALY
Cremonese is in danger of becoming the first-ever Serie A team to go an entire season without a win. It travels to Torino, which is bidding for a European spot. Cremonese is bottom of the standings with just eight points from 22 matches. Cremonese has lost its last three league games and hasn’t scored a goal in its past two. Torino has only lost one of its previous four matches and is two points below the Europa Conference League qualifying spot.
