MATCHDAY: Verona, Samp chase survival; Vallecano vs. Almeria

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:
SPAIN
Rayo Vallecano looks to stay close to the European places when it hosts Almería in the Spanish league. Vallecano will try to win its third match in four league games. A victory would move the southern Madrid club within three points of fourth-place Atletico Madrid just past the halfway point of the season. Almería is closer to the relegation zone but is coming off a win against Espanyol that ended its five-match winless streak in all competitions.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports