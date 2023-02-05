MATCHDAY: Verona, Samp chase survival; Vallecano vs. Almeria

Hellas Verona and Sampdoria are desperate for wins to inch closer to safety in Serie A. Verona, which is five points below 17th-place Spezia, faces a tricky task as it hosts Lazio. Verona has lost only one of its five matches this year, and that was to Inter Milan. Lazio will be looking to bounce back from an Italian Cup loss at Juventus and needs the points to boost its Champions League hopes in a tight fight for the top four. Sampdoria is in penultimate position in Serie A, nine points from safety, and will be looking to end a five-match losing run when it visits Monza. Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza is unbeaten in its last six league matches and surprisingly won at Juventus in the last round.