SPAIN
Barcelona plays against Europa League winner Sevilla at the Camp Nou Stadium with the spotlight on teenager Ansu Fati after he started the season with three goals in his first two matches with the Catalan club. Like Barcelona, Sevilla also won its first two Spanish league games. Real Madrid visits Levante looking for its third win in a row. Coach Zinedine Zidane still won’t be able to count on Eden Hazard, who is yet to make his season debut because of injuries.
ITALY
There is doubt over whether Sunday’s main match between defending champion Juventus and Napoli will go ahead. Napoli did not depart as scheduled for Turin on Saturday evening after two players tested positive for coronavirus but Juventus and the Italian league’s governing body say the match is going ahead. Earlier, title hopeful Inter Milan visits Lazio, which is still reeling from a 4-1 defeat to Atalanta. Atalanta hosts Cagliari. Also, it’s: AC Milan vs. Spezia; Benevento vs. Bologna; and Parma vs. Hellas Verona.
GERMANY
Bayern Munich aims to get over its first defeat in 32 games across all competitions with a win against Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga. Bayern’s busy schedule finally took its toll last weekend when Hansi Flick’s team slumped to a 4-1 defeat at Hoffenheim. The side rebounded with a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Supercup on Wednesday. Hertha returns to Munich after drawing 2-2 at Bayern last season. Bruno Labbadia’s team also hopes to recover from a 3-1 loss at home to Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend. Wolfsburg hosts Augsburg in the early game, hopeful of denying the visitors their third win from three games.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.