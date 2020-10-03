Liverpool’s preparations for a trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League have been complicated by Sadio Mane following Thiago Alcantara in contracting the coronavirus and having to self-isolate. Mane has scored three goals at the start of Liverpool’s Premier League title defense that has seen all three games won. Tottenham’s squad has been stretched to the limit by a heavy workload. Jose Mourinho’s trip to former club Manchester United marks the end of a grueling run of seven games in 22 days and four in eight as Tottenham competes in three competitions. Mourinho has managed to bolster his squad with the loan signings of striker Carlos Vinicius the latest addition. Midfielder Donny van de Beek has been United’s only addition of the summer transfer window which closes on Monday for international signings. The day of six games opens with Leicester chasing a fourth straight win at the start of the season at home to West Ham. A week after collecting its first point since gaining promotion, West Bromwich Albion is away in its fourth game at a Southampton side fresh from its first win. Fulham, which plays at Wolverhampton Wanderers, has not only lost all three Premier League games so far but been knocked out of the League Cup by second-tier side Brentford. Sheffield United is also without a point as it heads to Arsenal but has defender John Egan back from suspension and striker Rhian Brewster has joined from Liverpool.