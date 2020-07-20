ITALY
Two of the best teams of the restart meet when AC Milan visits Sassuolo. Europa League-chasing Milan is unbeaten over the last month, while Sassuolo’s only loss after the stop for the coronavirus pandemic came at high-flying Atalanta in its first match back. Atalanta, the only other team unbeaten in the restart, hosts Bologna following a relative drop in form with two draws in its last three games. Atalanta secured its Champions League place and a top-four finish following a draw at Hellas Verona on Saturday.
