Aston Villa is at West Ham and looking to maintain its perfect away record in the Premier League which has helped lift Dean Smith’s side to eighth. The central England team, which only secured its top-tier survival on the final day of last season, has enjoyed wins on the road at Arsenal, Fulham and Leicester without conceding a goal. But West Ham is only a point behind Villa. Despite being without Michail Antonio for more than a month, Sebastien Haller has stepped into the role up front and David Moyes’ east London side is on a two-match winning run. After losing to champion Liverpool last weekend, fourth-place Leicester hosts Fulham, which has only four points from nine games. Defenders Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu, and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi are close to returning from injury for Leicester but may only be ready for the Europa League trip to Zorya Luhansk on Thursday.