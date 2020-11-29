SPAIN
Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis hosts Eibar in need of a victory and a good defensive showing after losing four of its last five matches. In those defeats, Betis has been outscored 14-2. Pellegrini is trying to rebuild a team without Spain midfielder Sergio Canales, who injured a tendon two weeks ago with the national side. He is expected to be out until 2021. Betis is in 14th place, while Eibar is 16th. Eibar has improved over the last two months, however, and lost only one of its last six matches. It will be without defender Paulo Oliveira and forward Quique González, who are both injured, and suspended striker Kike Garcia.
ITALY
Genoa and Parma face each other in a relegation fight and with both teams missing a number of players through injury. Genoa is in the bottom three, above last-place Crotone and level with Torino. Parma is just a point above the drop zone. Torino is also in action and will still be without coach Marco Giampaolo, who has the coronavirus, when it hosts Sampdoria. Torino, Genoa and Parma have all won only one of their eight league matches this season.
