MATCHDAY: West Ham-Bournemouth in EPL; Celta hosts Getafe

West Ham hosts Bournemouth to wrap up the latest round of games in the Premier League. Both teams are looking to bounce back from midweek defeats, with West Ham falling at Liverpool and Bournemouth’s six-match unbeaten run ending with a 1-0 home loss to Southampton. The winner of the game at the Olympic Stadium will climb to midtable.

Celta Vigo hosts Getafe looking to end a three-match losing streak in the Spanish league. The Vigo team has never lost four in a row since Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet took charge in 2020. Getafe has won only two of its first 10 league matches, with five losses and three draws. Sitting inside the relegation zone, Getafe is winless in four consecutive games. Celta is two spots above Getafe.