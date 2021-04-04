SPAIN
Barcelona has a chance to move within a point of Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid when it plays relegation-threatened Valladolid at the Camp Nou Stadium. Atlético lost 1-0 at fourth-place Sevilla on Sunday. Barcelona has won five league games in a row entering Monday’s game. Valladolid has won only one of its last 11 league games. It sits three points from the relegation zone.
