SPAIN
Sevilla tries to win its second game in a row at the start of the Spanish league season when it visits Getafe. Sevilla has won its last four league matches against Getafe without conceding. Getafe fought against relegation last season and has won only two of its last 14 league games. Osasuna hosts Celta Vigo with both teams looking for their first win.
ITALY
AC Milan was one of the few top teams not to change coaches during the offseason and Stefano Pioli will again steer the Rossoneri in their bid for a first title since 2011. Milan opens at Sampdoria and will still be without injured forward Zlatan Ibrahimović. Milan will hope that new signing Olivier Giroud can spearhead its attack in his absence. Milan was second last season. Also, Cagliari hosts Spezia.
