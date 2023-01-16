MATCHDAY: Wolves-Liverpool in replay; Napoli face new coach

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:
ITALY
New Cremonese coach Davide Ballardini faces a difficult first match in charge as his side visits Serie A leader Napoli in the Italian Cup. Ballardini was appointed on Sunday to replace Massimiliano Alvini, who was fired after Cremonese’s 11th defeat in 18 league matches left it bottom of the table. Cremonese is without a league win although it has beaten second-division sides Ternana and Modena in previous rounds of the cup. Napoli is nine points clear at the top of Serie A and will be even more full of confidence after humiliating Juventus 5-1 on Friday. The winner will face Roma in the quarterfinals.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports