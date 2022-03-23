Italy will have a makeshift defense as it attempts to banish the ghosts of its playoff defeat to Sweden in 2017. That loss saw the Azzurri fail to qualify for the 2018 tournament, one of the darkest moments in Italy’s soccer history. Missing two straight World Cups would be an unprecedented low point for the four-time champion, especially less than a year after winning the European Championship. Italy will not be able to draw on its most solid of foundations as the defense that starred in its Euro 2020 success will have to be changed. Leonardo Spinazzola and Giovanni Di Lorenzo are out injured and veterans Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are both a doubt for the game in Palermo, Sicily. The winner will play either Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal or Turkey for a spot at the tournament in Qatar later this year. North Macedonia played in its first major tournament in Euro 2020 but lost all three of its group games. However, it achieved arguably its best result in its history when it beat Germany in qualifying last March. North Macedonia also held Italy to a 1-1 draw in Turin in the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup. Italy needed two late Ciro Immobile goals to win the first match 3-2.