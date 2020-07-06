United, seeking Champions League qualification, is three points behind third-place Leicester and two behind fourth-place Chelsea with five games remaining.
Matić joined United in 2017 and has made 114 appearances for the club. He’s made 48 appearances for Serbia.
“We have great strength in midfield and Nemanja’s attributes are a key part of that,” Solskjær said. “He remains hugely ambitious and determined which will be vital as we look to achieve our aims over the coming years.”
The defensive midfielder said he has “a lot more to give and achieve.”
“This is a really exciting team to be part of; we have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is great (camaraderie) amongst the group,” Matić said.
