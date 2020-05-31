No financial details were given, but Italian media reported the transfer as costing 50 million euros ($55.5 million) with additional bonuses.
The French league was ended with 10 rounds remaining after the government called off domestic competitions at the end of April, but PSG remains in contention to win the Champions League for the first time after reaching the quarterfinals.
The prolific Icardi netted 124 goals in 219 games for Inter but his spell there ended amid a bitter fallout.
