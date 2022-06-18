The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Maxi Urruti scores in 67th, 10-man Austin beats Montreal 1-0

By
June 18, 2022 at 9:54 p.m. EDT
CF Montréal midfielder Joaquín Torres (10) battles Austin FC forward Jon Gallagher (17) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montréal midfielder Joaquín Torres (10) battles Austin FC forward Jon Gallagher (17) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
Placeholder while article actions load

MONTREAL — Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti scored in the 67th minute in 10-man Austin’s 1-0 victory over Montreal on Saturday night.

Austin (8-4-3) was reduced to 10 men in the 44th minute when Daniel Perreira was sent off for a second yellow for a tackle.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Montreal fell to 7-6-2.

Loading...