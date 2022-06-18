Maxi Urruti scores in 67th, 10-man Austin beats Montreal 1-0

CF Montréal midfielder Joaquín Torres (10) battles Austin FC forward Jon Gallagher (17) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)Placeholder while article actions loadMONTREAL — Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti scored in the 67th minute in 10-man Austin’s 1-0 victory over Montreal on Saturday night.Austin (8-4-3) was reduced to 10 men in the 44th minute when Daniel Perreira was sent off for a second yellow for a tackle.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightMontreal fell to 7-6-2.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...