The French league ratified its decision Thursday because the 21-year-old Mbappé — last season’s top scorer with 33 — got his goals in open play while three of Ben Yedder’s were from penalty kicks.
PSG winger Ángel Di María finished as the season’s best creator with 14 assists.
