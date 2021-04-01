Police were reportedly alerted by neighbors and arrived at McKennie’s house at around 11:30 p.m.
The trio will be fined and will also face sanctions from Juventus.
McKennie, who is the first American to play for Juventus, joined the team in August. The 22-year-old midfielder has scored four goals in 24 Serie A appearances for Juventus. He also scored in a Champions League win at Barcelona.
