“When this whole thing happened. I think we were really upfront with the circumstances without getting into details,” Berhalter said. “I think we talked about it in general terms, and that’s what a team’s about. And I don’t think it’s our job to have to disclose everything to the media. I think we were up front in saying what happened, the consequences of what happened. He took responsibility for what happened. And then as far as he’s concerned and we’re concerned — or as far as we’re concerned, it’s something that we move forward from.”