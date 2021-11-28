McKennie has scored two goals in 11 Serie A appearances this season and also featured in five Champions League matches. The midfielder also scored in the United States’ 2-0 win over Mexico earlier this month.
Chiesa’s injury is more serious. The Italy forward has “a low-grade hamstring lesion of the left thigh” and his return is expected to be after the Christmas break.
The 24-year-old Chiesa has scored one goal in 12 Serie A matches and two in four Champions League appearances.
Juventus is currently eighth in the Italian league but has qualified for the knockout stage of Europe’s premier club competition.
