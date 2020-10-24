NYCFC (9-8-3) snapped a three-game winless streak.
On the counterattack, Morales tapped it to Anton Tinnerholm on the right side of the area, who played a one-touch pass back to Morales for a rising first-timer in the 83rd minute and Rocha scored his first career MLS goal in the 86th to make it 3-0.
Romell Quioto scored in the 89th for Montreal (7-11-2), which has lost three of its last four games.
