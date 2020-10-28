NYCFC (10-8-3) has won back-to-back games following a three-game winless streak.
Toronto FC (12-4-5) has dropped consecutive games, including a 5-0 loss to Philadelphia, following a nine-game unbeaten streak.
Toronto FC sits three points behind the Union, whose 44 points are the most in MLS. The teams began the night tied atop the standings. Philadelphia beat the Chicago Fire 2-1.
Toronto FC had 45.5% of the possession against NYCFC, was outshot 15-7 and didn’t have a shot on target.
