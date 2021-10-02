Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) pulls away from FC Dallas forward Jader Obrian (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)By Associated PressToday at 10:47 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 10:47 p.m. EDTShare this storyFRISCO, Texas — Phelipe Megiolaro had his first MLS shutout and FC Dallas tied 0-0 with Minnesota United on Saturday night.The 22-year-old Megiolaro finished with six saves. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightTyler Miller had four saves for Minnesota (10-9-8).Dallas (6-13-10) is winless, with four losses, in its last seven games.Minnesota’s Emanuel Reynoso was shown a red card for a serious foul in the 89th minute.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...