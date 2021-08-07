By Associated PressToday at 11:34 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 11:34 p.m. EDTShareComment0COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Tim Melia had three saves in Sporting Kansas City’s scoreless draw with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.The Rapids (8-4-4) outshot Sporting KC (10-4-4) 8-4, with three shots on goal to zero for Sporting KC.Get the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympicschevron-rightBoth teams next play Saturday. The Rapids visit the Houston Dynamo and Sporting KC visits Dallas.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.Comment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.