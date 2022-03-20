In addition to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, PSG will also be missing Keylor Navas, Sergio Ramos, Angel di María, Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa and Ander Herrera at the Stade Louis II.
PSG has a 15-point lead at the top of the standings as it chases a record-equaling 10th French title. Lagging 15 points behind PSG and chasing a runner-up finish, Marseille and Nice meet at the Stade Velodrome in Sunday’s showcase match. Nice will be missing suspended defender Dante.
