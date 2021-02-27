Messi then capped a complete performance by his team in the 85th when he dribbled through the area and beat goalkeeper Yassine Bounou on a second try. It was Messi’s league-leading 19th goal.
Barcelona will meet Sevilla again on Wednesday needing to overcome a 2-0 first-leg loss in the return leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal.
Barcelona’s victory left it two points behind leader Atlético Madrid, which has two more matches to play.
Sevilla was left in fourth place after the end of its run of six straight victories in the league.
