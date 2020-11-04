It was goal No. 121 for the Argentina forward in his 150 Champions League and European Super Cup appearances.
Gerard Pique added a second goal for the Spanish hosts with a header in the 65th. Dynamo forward Viktor Tsygankov pulled one back with 15 minutes to go.
Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona remained leader of Group G with nine points from three wins. Dynamo has one point.
Dynamo played with a squad depleted by the coronavirus. The Ukrainian side said nine players —including its two main goalkeepers — tested positive ahead of the team’s trip to Spain.
The visitors held up thanks to the fine goalkeeping of 18-year-old Ruslan Neshcheret. He was making just his second match for Dynamo’s first team.
