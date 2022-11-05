Messi to sit out PSG game against Lorient as a precaution

PARIS — Lionel Messi has some inflammation on his Achilles tendon and is being rested for Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Lorient on Sunday as a precautionary measure.
PSG will then have one more game, at home against Auxerre next Sunday, before Messi heads to Qatar.
Argentina’s first game of the World Cup is against Group C opponent Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22. Argentina then faces Mexico and Poland.
The 35-year-old Messi has been in great form for league leader PSG this season, netting seven league goals to go with a league-high 10 assists. The record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner also has four goals and four assists in the Champions League.
Messi has netted nine goals in his past three games for Argentina, including a five-goal haul against Estonia at the end of last season. He holds the national record with 90 goals for Argentina, including eight hat tricks.
PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe also has a minor Achilles tendon issue and is being rested for Lorient. He hopes to line up in central defense for defending champion France at the World Cup.
