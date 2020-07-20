Aguirre was with Leganés since November 2019, leading the team to seven wins, 10 draws and nine losses. It was unbeaten in the last five league rounds, with three wins and two draws.
The club did not announce a replacement for Aguirre.
Leganés last played in the second division in 2015-16.
