The 31-year-old Hernández is the top goal-scorer in the history of the Mexican national team, which has a fervent following among Los Angeles’ expansive Latino population. His arrival in Major League Soccer is another boon for the league in its burgeoning competition with Liga MX, Mexico’s top professional division.

AD

AD

Hernández has been with Sevilla since last September, appearing in only nine matches while struggling to get consistent playing time in La Liga. He joined the Spanish club after two seasons with West Ham in the Premiership.

Hernández also has played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen since leaving Chivas in his native Guadalajara in 2010.

Hernández’s nickname means “little pea” in English. He is named in honor of his father, Javier “Chicharo” Hernández, who had an 18-year pro career in Mexico.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports