Mexico faces Canada on Tuesday in the final group match. The Canadians played Jamaica in the late match Saturday at HEB Park.
Kiana Palacios scored off a corner kick in the second minute, and Jimena Lopez did the same in the fourth. Stephany Mayor converted a penalty in the ninth minute.
Renae Cuellar added a goal to give Mexico a 4-0 lead. Cuellar, who played at Oklahoma, added her second in the 51st minute.
Liliana Mercado wrapped up scoring for Mexico with a goal in the 76th minute.
