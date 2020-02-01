Mexico faces Canada on Tuesday in the final group match. The Canadians played Jamaica in the late match Saturday at HEB Park.

Kiana Palacios scored off a corner kick in the second minute, and Jimena Lopez did the same in the fourth. Stephany Mayor converted a penalty in the ninth minute.

Renae Cuellar added a goal to give Mexico a 4-0 lead. Cuellar, who played at Oklahoma, added her second in the 51st minute.

Liliana Mercado wrapped up scoring for Mexico with a goal in the 76th minute.

