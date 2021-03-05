“I am very pleased that our system of finding talented players, developing them and then integrating them into the first team is bearing fruit,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said.
Musiala said: ”I just feel very good at the club and in the team. I’m playing with the best players in the world and I can learn from them every day in training.”
Musiala, who was born in Germany, moved to England as a 7-year-old and came through Chelsea’s academy. He played for both Germany and England at under-16 level and most recently played two under-21 games for England in November. But he said on Feb. 24 that he had decided to represent Germany.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.