“He had enough chances to score a couple goals, so that’s the most important thing,” Berhalter said. “If he didn’t have any chances in the game, I would have been concerned, but he did have chances, and I think it’s just a matter of him being able to finish those off. Regarding his linkup play, I thought it was excellent. A number of times he was setting players up, as we expected him to do. So overall, although we might try to judge No. 9s by their goal production, I still think he had a solid performance.”