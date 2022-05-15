Midtable rivals Villa and Palace draw 1-1 in Premier League

Placeholder while article actions load

BIRMINGHAM, England — Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp scored an 81st-minute equalizer as Crystal Palace secured a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in a match between two midtable teams in the Premier League on Sunday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Three minutes after coming on, Schlupp finished from close range to cancel out Ollie Watkins’ 69th-minute opener for Villa.

Lucas Digne had a strike saved by Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland and Watkins hit a shot wide in stoppage time as a late Villa push to reclaim the lead proved in vain.

The result left Patrick Vieira’s Palace and Steven Gerrard’s Villa still in 11th and 12th place, respectively, a point apart.

Gerrard and his team performed a pre-match guard of honor for players who were part of Villa’s 1982 European Cup triumph.

