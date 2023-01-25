Mihailovic gets 1st Dutch Eredivisie goal after MLS transfer

American forward Djordje Mihailovic scored his first goal in the Dutch Eredivisie, helping AZ Alkmaar to a 4-1 win at Go Ahead Eagles on Wednesday night in Deventer, Netherlands.

With AZ ahead 1-0, Jens Odgaard intercepted a clearance on the Eagles’ side of the midfield stripe and passed to Vangelis Pavlidis, who dribbled toward the corner. Pavlidis passed to an overlapping Yukinari Sugawara, who crossed to a diving Mihailovic. From just inside the 6-yard box and nearly prone on the grass, Mihailovic headed the ball past goalkeeper Jeffrey de Lange.