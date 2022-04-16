Mihailovic, Quioto score to help Montreal beat Whitecaps 2-1

CF Montreal’s Ismael Koner, right, challenges Vancouver Whitecaps’ Sebastian Berhalter during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)Placeholder while article actions loadMONTREAL — Djordje Mihailovic scored in the opening minutes, Romell Quioto struck early in the second half and Montreal beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Saturday.Montreal (3-3-1) has a four-game unbeaten streak, winning three in a row.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightBrian White scored for Vancouver (1-5-1).Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...