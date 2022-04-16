The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Mihailovic, Quioto score to help Montreal beat Whitecaps 2-1

By Associated Press
Today at 5:34 p.m. EDT
Today at 5:34 p.m. EDT
Today at 5:34 p.m. EDT
CF Montreal’s Ismael Koner, right, challenges Vancouver Whitecaps’ Sebastian Berhalter during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal's Ismael Koner, right, challenges Vancouver Whitecaps' Sebastian Berhalter during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL — Djordje Mihailovic scored in the opening minutes, Romell Quioto struck early in the second half and Montreal beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Saturday.

Montreal (3-3-1) has a four-game unbeaten streak, winning three in a row.

Brian White scored for Vancouver (1-5-1).

Loading...