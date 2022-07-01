Milan and 4 players fined for Inter insults at trophy parade

MILAN — AC Milan and four of its players have been fined by the Italian soccer federation for their antics during the Serie A champion’s trophy parade.
Hernández and Krunić were punished for “offensive, vulgar” chants about city rival Inter Milan, as well as displaying an offensive banner against the Nerazzurri, while Maignan was punished just for the banner. Tonali was fined for wearing a shirt that bore a “greatly offensive, vulgar” insult toward Inter.
Milan beat defending champion Inter to the title on the last day of the season, finishing two points above its rival.
___
