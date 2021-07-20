“I have world-class medical expertise, and the support of so many loved ones and everyone at the club, and I am confident based on all advice that the cancer will be treated successfully, with a full recovery.”
Gazidis joined Milan in December 2018 after occupying the same position at Arsenal in the 10 years prior.
Milan finished second in Serie A last season, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2013.
___
