Making his debut as Saint-Etienne coach, Pascal Dupraz watched his team’s 1-0 win over fourth-division side Lyon La Duchere. Saint-Etienne winger Arnaud Nordin fired the ball into the bottom corner in the 32nd. Dupraz replaced Claude Puel and is tasked with pulling Saint-Etienne out of the relegation zone. Saint-Etienne supporters were banned from attending the game as the Rhone prefect feared potential violence because of the regional rivalry between Lyon and Saint-Etienne.