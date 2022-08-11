Millie Bright signs new 3-year deal with Chelsea Women

Placeholder while article actions load

The 28-year-old Bright is Chelsea Women’s longest-serving player after joining in 2014 from Doncaster Belles and has helped the London club win six Women’s Super League titles, four FA Cups, two Continental Cups and one Community Shield.

“Millie remains our longest serving player and her time with us has been key to our success,” Chelsea general manager Paul Green said. “The way that she leads on and off the pitch is second to none and we are proud of how far she has come and all her achievements, including her most recent win at the Euros which was a very proud moment for the club.”