The Galaxy had three shots — two on goal — in the seven minutes of stoppage time.
Instead, Minnesota (13-11-10) goes into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and will play at fourth-seeded Portland. Real Salt Lake secured the seventh and final spot with 48 points, the same as the Galaxy (12-13-19), but RSL had the goal differential tiebreaker.
Down 2-0 in the first half, Sebastian Lieget got LA a goal in first-half stoppage time.
Chicharito tied the game in the 51st minute and again the 75th minute, after the own goal in the 62nd.
