Minnesota United FC is 6-3-2 in conference games. Minnesota United FC is 2-1-0 in one-goal matches.
The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 2-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gerso Fernandes leads Sporting Kansas City with two assists. has three goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.
Molino has four goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC this year. has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 0.5 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.
Minnesota United FC: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.4 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Felipe Gutierrez (injured), Roger Espinoza (injured).
Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ethan Finlay (injured), Brent Kallman.
