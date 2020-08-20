Sporting Kansas City finished 10-16-8 overall a season ago while going 7-6-4 on the road. Sporting Kansas City scored 49 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 67.
The teams square off Friday for the second time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 2-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Ike Opara (injured), Thomas Chacon (injured), Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire (injured).
Sporting Kansas City: Andreu Fontas (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
