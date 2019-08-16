Orlando City SC (9-11-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (12-8-5, second in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Colorado 1-0, Minnesota United FC plays Orlando City SC.

Minnesota United FC is 8-1-4 in home games. Minnesota United FC ranks eighth in the Western Conference allowing 35 goals.

Orlando City SC is 3-5-5 in road games. Orlando City SC ranks seventh in the league allowing only 34 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darwin Quintero leads Minnesota United FC with eight goals. Ethan Finlay has five goals over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Nani has eight goals and four assists for Orlando City SC. Tesho Akindele has four goals over the past 10 games for Orlando City SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 6-2-2, averaging two goals, 1.4 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Orlando City SC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Mason Toye.

Orlando City SC: Ruan (injured), Joao Moutinho (injured), Cristian Higuita (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

