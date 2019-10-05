Minnesota United FC (15-10-8, second in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (15-10-8, third in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United FC square off in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

The Sounders are 8-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is 5-2-2 when it scores two goals.

Minnesota United FC is 10-5-6 in conference matchups. Minnesota United FC ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 52 goals led by Darwin Quintero with 10.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has 10 goals and five assists for Seattle. Nicolas Lodeiro has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Sounders.

Quintero leads Minnesota United FC with 10 goals. Ethan Finlay has three goals over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Minnesota United FC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 5.8 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Jonathan Campbell (injured), Will Bruin (injured).

Minnesota United FC: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.